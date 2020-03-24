Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Celebrities Will Be the Ones to Get Us Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds is poking fun at his fellow stars while delivering a valuable PSA about the importance of staying home and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Deadpool actor took to Instagram Monday to share a teasing message about the importance of celebrities during these trying times.

"We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19," he said, joking, "I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it's the celebrities that we can count on most. They're the ones who'll get us through this. Right after health care workers, of course. First responders, people working essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, like 400 other types of people. Look, stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together."

In the caption of the post, the actor added, "Another important message from an important celebrity. Let’s spread the word, not the virus."

Reynold's message came soon after he and wife Blake Lively announced they were making a $1 million donation split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds wrote on Instagram last week. "Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these [organizations] need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Reynolds made sure to throw buddy Hugh Jackman under the bus at the end as well, concluding, "Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH)."

In Lively's post, she wrote that "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families."

"Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don't have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected," she continued. "Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up - shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."

The Simple Favor actress also ended on a joking note, writing, "Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."

