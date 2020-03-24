Oprah Winfrey Reveals Partner Stedman Graham Is in Quarantine in Their Guesthouse During Coronavirus Pandemic

As Oprah Winfrey practices social distancing, her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, is self-quarantining himself in their guesthouse out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview from her Santa Barbara, California, home with Oprah Magazine's digital director Arianna Davis, the 66-year-old TV legend revealed their current living arrangements, which she explained were due to the fact that she is more at-risk due to a pre-existing medical condition. Stedman, however, has not tested positive for the coronavirus and the move is out of caution.

"He's at the guesthouse, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year...I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection," Oprah explained in the video, adding that Stedman was "one of those" who was "late to the party" about taking the pandemic seriously. "'I don't see what everybody's getting so upset about!' That's what Stedman was saying...and that's why Stedman's at the guest house!"

"Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis...he'd been on planes, so Stedman is like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?'" Oprah recalled. "The procedure is...you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed! And literally, he goes, 'I'm not?' And I go, 'Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'"

Stedman, however, is perfectly fine with the self-quarantine, and he still gets plenty of human contact. According to Oprah, she and her friends deliver breakfast and dinner to his door daily, and she has "love chats" with him from the window.

"My friends say 'Oh, isn't Stedman upset?'" Oprah said. "He's really not. He's happy to keep me safe.""

Oprah is just one of millions of people across the country to be ordered to shelter in place amid the growing pandemic, though she says that she has more than enough to keep herself occupied.

"I'm never bored, because I always have myself. I never feel alone, have never felt alone, because I just love being with myself," she said. "So this is more time to be with myself without the guilt. Usually it's like, you're with yourself but everybody wants to be someplace else. But there's nowhere to be!"