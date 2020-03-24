Melania Trump Tweets out New Message About Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

First Lady Melania Trump sent out a tweet encouraging her followers to practice social distancing so we can "get through this faster" after the coronavirus turned into a pandemic. She also highlighted making personal hygiene a priority as well to help keep Americans as safe as possible during this trying time.

As the days go by, isolation can be challenging. But if we make social distancing & personal hygiene a priority, we will get through this faster. We can stop #COVID19 but only if we all commit to following the rules. Be safe, be healthy! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 24, 2020

In a recent press conference, President Donald Trump hinted at the idea of "opening up" America after the 15-day social distancing plan is complete. Despite his comments about reassessing the guidelines, it seems as though those comments aren't lining up with some members of the White House's coronavirus task force, specifically, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has warned against "opening up" the U.S. too soon following the crisis.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we'll make a decision as to which way we want to go," Trump addressed during the daily coronavirus briefing. He also added that he has hopes that America will be "open for business" soon, adding, "Essentially, we're referring to the timing of the opening, essentially, the opening of our country. Because we have it pretty well shut-down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy."

While Trump is hopeful that America will be up and running sooner rather than later, Fauci has expressed his difference in opinion telling the journal Science, "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down," before adding, "OK, he said it. Let's try and get it corrected for the next time." According to the CDC, the U.S. currently has 44,183 cases of the virus and 544 deaths.

A number of celebrities who have battled or are battling COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim are coming forward urging fans to take the virus seriously. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first public figures to be diagnosed. Following their news, a new celebrity case came forward almost every other day after that. Thankfully, Hank and Wilson are on the other side of it and are doing well. The other famous faces have been great about keeping everyone up to date on their symptoms and how they're feeling via social media.