Kendall Jenner Urges Fans to Quarantine in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Kendall Jenner is one of a number of celebrities who have used social media to encourage their followers to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing a post on Instagram on Monday, March 23. The model posted a slideshow of photos and videos of herself and her friends amid her self-imposed quarantine, urging her fans to do the same and stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

Jenner's post included snaps of the model with friends including a convenience-store selfie, footage from a night in and several photos taken during a tropical vacation, including a snap of Jenner clinking glasses with Gigi Hadid. "i miss my friends," Jenner's brief caption read. "the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again."

Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner has shared a number of messages with her own followers urging them to practice social distancing including a series of videos on her Instagram Story last week.

"Please stay inside, you guys," she said on Thursday. "Please say inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know, infecting other people. The only way we're going to slow this down is if we do this because there's no cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this."

"New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults," Jenner said. "I love you guys, we're gonna get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine. I encourage other influencers to also speak out."

asf Kim Kardashian shared a similar message on March 18, tweeting, "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."

In her previous message, the mom of four posted a throwback photo of herself and Kendall and shared that she and her sisters were "social distancing" in compliance with health experts' recommendations.

I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. pic.twitter.com/fF4J6zztlN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2020

Photo Credit: Getty / Don Arnold