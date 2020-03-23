David Cruz: Jennifer Lopez Fans React to Her Ex's Death

Jennifer Lopez's ex, David Cruz, has died and according to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office, the 51-year-old passed at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan due to "heart disease." Cruz and Lopez go way back after they started dating when Lopez was just 15 years old, and eventually, Cruz became known as her "high school sweetheart." The two were together for more than a decade before she moved on to dating fellow stars like P. Diddy and Ben Affleck. Now, her fans are reaching out to the singer with their thoughts.

Despite the fact that the two were exes, Lopez has always had great things to say about him, even revealing that Cruz knew her "better than anyone." "He's a friend, and he probably knows me better than anyone else," she said in 2004.

While she had nothing but good things to say about him over the years, Cruz's current partner, Isa, also had positive memories of him as well, telling TMZ, "He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you.'"

While Lopez has yet to comment on his death, she did recognize the late singer Selena on her Instagram the day of his passing, writing, "Join me today in #celebratingSelena. I can't believe it's been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I'm going to remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena an the movie with me below."

The film Selena was Lopez's first movie to make before she skyrocketed into fame. Her ability to tell the story of the late singer, won fans over and earned herself credibility for moving forward both in the world of music and film.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty.