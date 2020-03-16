Jennifer Lawrence's Security Team Discovers Intruder Who Entered Her Home While She Was There

Jennifer Lawrence's security team swooped in at just the right time after an intruder entered the actress' home through the front door on Sunday. According to TMZ, Lawrence's front door was unlocked and the intruder, a 23-year-old female, was able to walk right in while the actress was home. Thankfully Lawrence's security team was able to get the woman before she encountered the actress, neutralizing the situation.

The woman walked into the home around 9:15 p.m. local time in Los Angeles on Sunday evening and says she just wanted to meet the actress. It's unclear if Lawrence's husband Cooke Maroney was home at the time.

Maroney and Lawrence said "I do" last October in a private ceremony with an A-list guest list. The two had their closest family and friends attend their Rhode Island wedding which included stars like Kris Jenner, Adel, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. Their wedding was held at the historic Belcourt of Newport, a lavish estate turned into a museum of New England history. The intimate ceremony featured around 150 guests, with lots and lots of food on hand.

Lawrence isn't the only A-list celebrity to have their home broken into. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner has had her home broken into several times. Due to her status, she even said on an episode of the popular reality series that she has a stalker at least once a week, if not twice a week sometimes. In her case, Richard Eggers was tackled by security after making his way to Jenner's driveway. He was then arrested by LAPD.

That's not the first time he's showed up at her home. Just a few months prior to the Decemeber 2019 incident, he was seen at her house again.

"I, literally, once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week," she said on an episode. "Some show up at my house, every single day." The super model has had several home intruders.

Someone else who has had to deal with intruders is Taylor Swift. A homeless man was arrested at her Beverly Hills mansion back in 2018 after the man refused to leave her property. She also had someone else try and break into her Nashville home. Luckily, she wasn't there at the time.

Several other celebrities have had their properties trespassed by fans or stalkers, including Paris Hilton, Rihanna and Robert Woods have all be victims of home burglaries.