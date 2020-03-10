Charlie Sheen Previously Denied Similar Corey Haim Assault Allegations in 2017

Former child star Corey Feldman recently put out a documentary on sexual abuse in Hollywood, in which he alleges that Charlie Sheen sexually assaulted the late Corey Haim. However, in 2017 these same allegations came up, and Sheen strongly denied them. "In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth," he said in a statement provided to TMZ at the time.

"Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings, and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled -- however, every man has a breaking point," Sheen added. "These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER."

In (My) Truth, the title of Feldman's documentary, the actor lays out the claims of his late friend Haim, who allegedly recounted the encounter with specifics. "This wasn't like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail," he states, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Feldman continued: "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"

Similar allegations came up once before, in 2017, after Feldman claimed that a former actor named Dominick Brascia sexually assaulted Haim. In response to the claims, Brascia alleged that it was Sheen who assaulted Haim.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia was quoted as saying by the National Enquirer. "He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

Brascia went on to allege that this was not the only time Haim and Sheen had a sexual encounter, saying, "Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn't like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser."

It was after this that Sheen announced he was suing both Brascia and the National Enquirer for defamation, and then later issued his statement to TMZ.

Following Sheen's statement, Haim's mother spoke out in support of him, saying that Sheen did not abuse her son, but alleging that Brascia did.