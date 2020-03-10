Amy Schumer Posts Unexpected Photo of Herself Peeing Beside Her Car

In classic fashion, Amy Schumer brought the laughs to Instagram in honor of International Women's Day. On Monday, a day after the international occasion, Schumer posted a (quite random) photo of herself peeing beside her car. And, as one can imagine, her post garnered a ton of reactions.

The I Feel Pretty star, donning a pink hoodie and holding what looks to be a tissue in her hand, can be seen crouching down next to her car as she goes to the bathroom. She captioned the snap with, "International women's day over?"

While unexpected, the move isn't all that surprising since Schumer is known for her playful and humorous demeanor. As previously mentioned, plenty of Instagram users have already commented on the post, both to acknowledge International Women's Day and Schumer's fun-natured statement.

"Never! It's EVERYDAY!" one fan wrote in response to Schumer's caption about International Women's Day. "You mark your territory gurl!"

"Hahha love it," another user wrote. "and it's always international women's day in my eyes."

"Omg this is the best thing ever! I just love you," yet another user wrote, adding a couple of laughing emojis in the process.

Aside from sharing about her recent pit stops, Schumer has also taken to Instagram in recent weeks to share her journey with IVF. The actor is currently undergoing the process in order to welcome her second child with her husband, Chris Fischer (Schumer and Fischer are already parents to a son, Gene, who was born in May 2019).

On Feb. 15, Schumer gave her Instagram followers a specific update on her IVF journey by sharing that she got 1 normal embryo from the process.

"Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported," Schumer told her followers. "So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

"Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way," she continued. "I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."