'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Has Perfect Reaction to Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time went into effect on March 8, meaning that we all lost an hour of sleep but gained an hour of sunlight. According to Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, however, we actually gained more than a few hours of time, thanks to this year's Leap Day.

"We may have lost an hour today, but we gained 24 on February 29, so we’re still up 23 for the year," Sajak tweeted on Sunday. "So go back to sleeep."

Later that day, he put forth a poll to his followers, prefacing with the fact that he "hates" polls but was too curious not to ask whether people would rather get rid of DST altogether, have it in effect all year round or keep things the way they are. As of Monday afternoon, "Dump Daylight Savings" is the top answer with 48 percent, "Keep DST all year" follows with 37 percent and "I like it as it is" is at the bottom with 14.2 percent of votes.

The host is an avid tweeter and used the platform again on Sunday to respond to Katy Perry after the singer uploaded a photoshopped image of Sajak, Sia and Justin Timberlake at the American Idol judges' table, a moment that was inspired after one contestant misidentified music by Idol's actual judges, Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"@LukeBryanOnline @LionelRichie and I have really changed over the last 3 seasons haven't we?" Perry tweeted alongside the photo.

"Personally, I think you're all looking much better!" Sajak replied.

Perry tweeted back, "if u mean that lemme spin the wheel Pat."

The judge mix-up came courtesy of contestant Lou Dawg, whose audition began with Perry telling him, "So we heard a rumor that you have no idea who we are." When she asked him to name a song by any of the judges, he guessed that Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" was sung by Bryan. While Dawg knew Perry's name is Katy, he misidentified Sia's "Chandelier" as belonging to the California gurl before getting to Richie and declaring himself "stumped."

"I've been in the business 243 years!" Richie declared after faux-storming off set. "I was there when the dinosaurs came through."

"Have you done Wheel of Fortune or something?" Dawg tried before telling Richie, who had turned his chair around, "Pat, turn around, Pat."

