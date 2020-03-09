Katy Perry is wishing her grandma, Ann Hudson, "rest in deep peace" after her death at the age of 99 Sunday. The "Never Worn White" singer, who announced last week that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child, revealed Monday morning that her family had lost its matriarch, sharing the song "Deep Peace" by Bill Douglas in her honor.

a song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. ♥️Ann Pearl Hudson♥️https://t.co/VYXT8mbbIY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 9, 2020

The expectant mother also penned a lengthy tribute to the woman who meant so much to her on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of Hudson from throughout the years, including a sweet snap of Bloom kissing her on the cheek and another of taking her grandmother to meet former President Barack Obama.

"I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so," she began.

"If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include 'are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!'" Perry continued. "There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally."

Reflecting on how much of what she is now is because of her father, who became who he is because of his mother, Perry noted, "She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did."

"Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love," she wrote, sharing some of her favorite memories of her grandmother over the years.

"Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas," the American Idol judge remembered. "She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me."

Attributing her wit, "authenticity," "stubbornness," "fighter spirit" and "style" to her grandmother, Perry concluded, "May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them."

Photo credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff, Getty