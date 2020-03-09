'Grey's Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Matthew Alan

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington has some big news that she's sharing, as the actress recently revealed that she is pregnant. Taking to Instagram, Luddington announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Alan, sharing a photo of her baby bump while posing with Cinderella at a Disney theme park. "Me: 'I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!' she exclaimed in the post's caption, then adding, "Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that I am pregnant!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Mar 9, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

"We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness. Have I been [sick] mid filming at work? Yep!" she added.

"Oh the glamor of growing new humans. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!" Luddington's message concluded. "Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday."

Many of Luddington's fans and followers have since been showering her post with congratulatory messages. "OMG!!!!! I had a feeling you were pregnant. Yay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you! Congratulations," one wrote.

"OMG!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU!! Hope you have a good pregnancy with a lot of healthy and love. So excited for this new baby," wrote someone else.

Shondaland, the production company behind Grey's Anatomy, also chimed in, commenting, "OUR FAMILY KEEPS GROWING AND IT MAKES ME SO HAPPY!!!"

Luddington and Alan also share 3-year-old Hayden, who just recently celebrated a birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:31am PST

"It’s haydens birthday weekend and im SOOOOOO EXCITED!!!! I cannot believe I have a three year old.. or “threenager” more like... thank you to @bigsugarbakeshop for always being so amazing when I come in last min with a crazy idea," she wrote in the post's caption.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not Luddington's pregnancy will be written into Grey's Anatomy.