Amanda Bynes' Face Tattoo Might Have Been Inspired by Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

Now that Amanda Bynes has gotten a face tattoo, it has fans wondering what may have prompted the potentially life-altering decision. Now, The Tomorrow Show host Roxy Striar has an answer. Or at least a theory, and it has something to do with Margot Robbie's beloved DC character.

Holy shit. Is @amandabynes the real life #HarleyQuinn? Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Amanda Bynes. pic.twitter.com/AkX5JgOudV — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) March 6, 2020

Bynes first revealed her heart-shaped tattoo in an Instagram post in February, which had some questioning the star's state-of-mind. She's currently under a conservatorship with her parents but has been actively seeking more independence.

In November of 2018, she told Paper Magazine that her "days of experimenting [with substances] are long over."

"I'm not sad about it and I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling."

However, it ended up being her last interview, as after it was published, it caused something of a backlash that prompted Bynes to check herself back into a sober living facility in January of 2019.

Harley Quinn first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992, and became such a popular character she was quickly brought into the comic book storyline a year later. Margot Robbie played a live-action version of the character for 2016's Suicide Squad and reprised the role earlier this year in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which was quickly retitled to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey after it hit theaters.

She'll reprise the character once more in James Gunn's sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad, which is due out in theaters next year. While the character was long-considered a fan-favorite, Robbie's irreverent portrayal has made her even more popular. So it's not outside the possibility that's where Bynes took her cue.

Robbie, meanwhile, got photobombed by Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet at the Academy Awards this year. The Australian-born actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Bombshell, but lost to Laura Dern for A Marriage Story.