Pregnant Ciara Boxes Alongside Husband Russell Wilson in New Workout Video

Ciara is currently expecting her third child and second with husband Russell Wilson, but she's still putting in work in the gym, as evidenced by a video Wilson posted on Wednesday, showing the couple participating in a boxing workout.

The clip sees both Ciara and Wilson throw some punches at their respective bags before the video cut to Wilson sparring with an instructor in the ring.

"raining with my lady... @Ciara we will whoop dat...," the NFL player captioned the post. "...also I think I may have let one go while swinging #GasMask #KnockOut."

Ciara and Wilson announced their pregnancy news in January, both posting photos from a vacation to Turks and Caicos. Ciara shared a photo of herself taken from a distance as she stood on a group of rocks on the beach, her baby bump visible as she turned to the side.

"Number 3," she wrote, crediting her husband as the photographer.

Wilson posted a selfie with his wife in the background and the NFL player wearing a necklace that reads, "3."

Ciara and Wilson, who married in July 2016 in England, previously welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

"Motherhood has just shown me there's really nothing we can't do as women," Ciara told PureWow in November. "I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them."

"That's a blessing, to be able to have some really amazing kids and to be able to raise them and watch them grow and live vicariously through them and their little young minds," she continued. "I really do believe that my kids have leveled up my life. It's made me more responsible, more patient, even more compassionate for others…They make me go hard."

The singer added that she hopes her drive and work ethic can one day inspire her kids.

"My life has been better. I can't even imagine my life without them," she reflected. "Life without them was not as good as it is with them. They motivate me. I hope that my kids can look at me and say, 'Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it.' Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives."

