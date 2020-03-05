Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of the April issue of Glamour U.K., and the mom of two got candid in the accompanying interview, revealing she had gotten breast implants when she was 20 years old.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," Teigen said. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

When asked whether she got the surgery "to increase self-esteem," the Cravings author answered, "Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer."

Teigen explained that she now wants her implants removed but is hesitant to undergo the procedure due to potential complications.

"I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she said. "I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

The Lip Sync Battle host added that she wants to be open about her procedures to prevent others from feeling insecure in today's incredibly edited social media landscape.

"You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect," she said. "Everyone filters their s—, edits or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission. But also, while you want to teach your kids to be comfortable in their own skin, you want to tell them everything you can and let them decide."

Teigen and husband John Legend are parents to 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles, and Teigen shared how her relationship with her body has changed since becoming a mom, a contrast to her previous life as a swimsuit model.

"I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night," she revealed. "I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles, where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number."

"I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, 'Arghhh, these kids,'" she admitted. "But I don't take the aesthetics so seriously now. It’s very fulfilling not having that pressure of putting on a swimsuit and looking good for a magazine while running around a beach, which I did when I was modelling. I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be s—ty to myself, either. I'm already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it."

