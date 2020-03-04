Mariah Carey has canceled an upcoming concert in Hawaii due to concerns about the coronavirus, postponing her concert in Honolulu that was originally scheduled for March 10. Carey announced the news on Instagram on March 3, posting an old photo of herself performing in Hawaii.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," she wrote. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!!"

Carey's show is now scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Neal Blaisdell Center and ticket information can be found here.

The 49-year-old is one of several artists to shift their touring schedules amid concern about the virus, which has killed over 3,000 people worldwide. In February, Khalid announced that he was postponing several Asian dates on his Free Spirit World Tour between March and April for "the safety of Khalid's fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts." Over the weekend, Avril Lavigne announced that she had canceled several shows in Asia on her Head Above Water World Tour.

"I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus," she wrote on Instagram. "My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

Pop group BTS' Map of the Soul Tour was set to begin in South Korea in April but has canceled several shows. Other artists adjusting their schedules include Green Day, Malulma and Mabel.

Billboard reports that over 20,000 music events between January and March have been canceled or postponed in China and Hong Kong, which is costing around 2 billion yuan ($286 million) in ticketing and box-office losses, according to the China Association of Performing Arts.

Coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization in late January. The virus originated in China and has quickly spread, reaching over 40 countries.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy