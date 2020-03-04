Kylie Jenner's Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods Considering Dubai Trip Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus is currently affecting numerous parts of the world and has caused outbreaks in countries like Italy, South Korea, and Iran. Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, has some upcoming travel plans. But, given the current crisis surrounding the coronavirus, Woods has sought out some advice from her followers in order to help her decide whether or not she should continue on her travels.

On Tuesday, Woods told her followers that she has a trip to Dubai planned for next week. However, due to the increasing concerns around the spread of the coronavirus, she noted that she's unsure whether or not to postpone her trip. (Woods also noted, in a deleted tweet, "I'm not worried about getting the virus, I'm more worried about having to be quarantined in a different country when I try to return home.")

In response to her tweet, many of her followers shared their advice, and their own concerns, in regards to the coronavirus crisis.

I’m supposed to travel to Dubai next week but because of how quickly the Coronavirus is spreading and the quarantine rates, I may have to postpone.. what would you do? Does anyone have any advice? — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 3, 2020

"Just to be safe I would postpone. Nothing against Dubai just for safety," one Twitter user advised. "Traveling out of the country seems risky right now. If it’s a business trip then it mayyyy be okay to go b/c it’s business but for fun I would lay off."

"Postpone love better safe then sorry it’s just better not to travel if you don’t have to," another user cautioned.

"You should talk to your primary care physician as they’re qualified to answer this and also won’t spread any misinformation," yet another user wrote, urging Woods, and everyone, else to seek out accurate information regarding this health crisis.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not currently have a travel health notice in place for the United Arab Emirates, which is where Woods would be traveling to next week.

According to CNN, the U.S. State Department has issued travel warnings for China and Iran in light of the crisis (the State Department already had a travel warning for Iran, but upgraded it with additional information specifically regarding the coronavirus).

The publication also noted that travelers are being asked to reconsider travel to areas where there have been many reported cases of the virus including Italy, South Korea, and Japan. Additionally, they have also advised travelers to reconsider travel to a number of other places such as Mongolia, Hong Kong, and Macau.