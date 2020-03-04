Kid Rock Applauded for His Reaction to Nashville's Tornado Crisis

Kid Rock vowed to help Nashville, Tennessee, rebuild after a tornado killed at least 24 people in Middle Tennessee. The musician tweeted Tuesday afternoon, expressing his concern and announcing that he is prepared to help support the recovery efforts.

"Whatever needs to be done to help Tennessee and the people she holds hit by last nights devastating storm, count me in," Rock wrote on Twitter. "God Bless Nashville. -Kid Rock."

The storm saw its path go through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings. The storm moved so quickly that many people in their path could not flee to safer areas; some died in their beds, authorities told the Associated Press.

"It hit so fast, a lot of folks didn't have time to take shelter," Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said. "Many of these folks were sleeping."

An unspecified number of people were still missing.

Kid Rock's comments stirred many social media users, who were glad to see the "All Summer Long" singer stand up for the city. Continue scrolling to see their reactions.