Tyler Perry's Nephew Dead From Suicide by Hanging in Prison, Report Says

Tyler Perry's nephew, Gavin Porter, is reportedly dead at 26 after he apparently hanged himself inside his prison cell in Louisiana, TMZ reports. Sources with knowledge of the situation told the outlet that Porter was found dead in his cell Tuesday night at a prison facility near St. Helena Parish, and that prison officials told Porter's mother (who is Perry's sister) that he hanged himself with a bedsheet while in solitary confinement.

Porter had gotten into a fight with another inmate over the weekend, sources told TMZ, and was placed in solitary confinement. Guards reportedly checked on him around 6 p.m. Tuesday and found nothing out of the ordinary. Around 8 p.m., guards returned and found Porter's body.

The family has reportedly been notified that there was no foul play in the death, but sources said the family doesn't necessarily believe that.

Porter was arrested for shooting and killing his biological father in 2015 after an argument with him. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This story is developing.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty