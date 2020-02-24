Drew Carey Tweets 'Justice For Amie' After Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick's Death

Following the tragic death of his ex-fiancee Amie Harwick, The Price is Right host Drew Carey took to social media to tweet about "Justice For Amie." In a Twitter post, Carey shared a link to Change.org petition, and asked his followers to "sign" and "chip in if" they could. The petition is titled "Justice 4 Amie - Domestic Violence Laws Updated," and it has already been signed by over 89,000 individuals.

Please sign this petition and chip in if you can. #JusticeForAmie

Thank you and bless you 🙏https://t.co/3eOfWhU5gb — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 18, 2020

On Saturday, 38-year-old Harwick fell to her death from the third-floor balcony of her apartment building. Authorities stated that there were sings of forced entry into her home, as well as "evidence of manual strangulation" prior to the fall. Police have since arrested her ex-boyfriend — Gareth Pursehouse, 41 — and charged him with her murder.

In response to Carey's tweet, many of his followers have since come out to show their support, with one tweeting back, "Drew, I can’t even imagine what you may be feeling and going though. But... you are not alone. All of America is here to offer you their shoulder to cry on. Sending you hugs & prayers. Hang in there buddy. Rip Aime."

I will say the police once said do what you can to defend yourself if ever needed and move far away. We need stronger laws but also self defense training/support for potential victims. A restraining order alone is not enough. Again my condolences. 🙏🏼 — Hannah HaKodesh (@HannahHakodesh) February 19, 2020

"My heart goes out to you. I was friends with Amie through the LA Rock music scene. She helped me in ways she will never know Pensive face. Thank you for sharing this. We will not let her death be in vain. #Justice4Amie," commented someone else.

"Sorry for your loss Drew. After the pain, remember to keep your Chin up and keep swinging for the fences. Definitely do what I can to help the righteous cause of protecting people from their abusers. Godspeed," wrote one other follower.

I like the part of not having to testify in front of the abuser, my wife went through a similar situation and it was extremely difficult for her. These days with the no accountability political climate, it will be hard to get this passed. Very sad. — Joseph Dodson (@JosephD89198434) February 19, 2020

Pursehouse had allegedly stalked Harwick ahead of her death, as she had a restraining order against him that had recently expired.