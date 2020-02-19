Dr. Amie Harwick's Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly 'Stalked and Threatened' Her Prior to Death

Prior to Dr. Amie Harwick's death, her ex-boyfriend accused of murdering her — Gareth Pursehouse — allegedly "stalked and threatened" her while she was attending the XBiz adult industry awards. Former adult-film star Jasmin St. Claire, who was a close friend of Harwick's, spoke to Page Six about the situation, sharing how "Gareth knew Amie was going to be at XBiz."

"He stalked her there and went bats— crazy," she said. "He was at the awards working as a photographer, but his behavior was abusive and threatening. He was yelling and screaming."

She added: "Amie told me after the incident that she was scared he would show up at her home. She went to the police, but they did not take it seriously. He was really obsessive over her; controlling."

Roughly a decade ago, Harwick dated Pursehouse, but ended the relationship on her own terms. He reportedly stalked her afterwards, leading her to get a restraining order against him, which St. Claire says ended two weeks before her death.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Harwick fell to her death from the third-floor balcony of her apartment building. Authorities stated that there were sings of forced entry into her home, as well as "evidence of manual strangulation" prior to the fall. Pursehouse, 41, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

St. Claire further commented on the tragic circumstances surrounding Harwick's death, saying, "There should be an Amie’s Law to protect women. It is a tragedy Amie went to the police a few weeks ago … The LAPD failed her. It is just devastating."

More recently Harwick had been engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. The pair dated for some time, made plans to marry, but eventually split.

In a statement provided to Yahoo Entertainment, Carey commented on Harwick's death by saying, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist."

He added: "I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Many have since taken to social media to express their sorrow over Harwick's death, with one user writing," I’m so sorry that this happened, I had the pleasure of hanging out with her and her fitness a few times when I lived in LA, what a special person she was, prayers to her friends and family."