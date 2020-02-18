Britney Spears Fans Send Well Wishes Amid Hospitalization

Fans showered Britney Spears with well-wishes on Tuesday after her boyfriend, Sam Asghari revealed that she had been hospitalized. Asghari shared photos and a video of Spears in the hospital, getting a cast put on her broken foot. Spears' loyal followers sympathized with the sad turn.

Asghari shared a photo of himself beside Spears' hospital bed on Tuesday, where the singer wore a hospital gown, but also a smile. He also showed off her new cast, and a clip of himself writing the word "STRONGER" in bold letters across it.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl," Asghari wrote. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off."

Fans were sympathetic, knowing Spears' love of exercise, dancing and other physically demanding activties. Recovering from a broken foot will take a lot of out of the pop star, and they left comments saying they hoped it would go quickly for her.

As the news spread, they reached out on other platforms as well. Before long, Spears was getting well-wishes on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other sites — wherever he fans could gather.

Here is what social media is saying about Spears' broken foot.