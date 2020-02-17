'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell in Recovery After Life-Threatening Infection

Conchata Ferrell, the actress known for playing Berta on Two and a Half Men, is reportedly recovering now from a serious illness. According to a report by TMZ, Ferrell was hospitalized for a kidney infection back in December. She is now on the mend just as fans are finding out about her condition.

Ferrell was taken to a hospital in Charleston, West Virginia late last year, sources close to her said. She was found to have an infection in her kidney which was spreading fast, already contaminating her blood.

The illness was no small thing, and it landed Ferrell in the intensive care unit. She spent a few weeks in the ICU before she could even transition to a regular room, where she began the process of getting back on her feet. She reportedly remains in transitional care, but is still getting better.

Ferrell reportedly fell ill while staying at her vacation home in the south-east. She went there for Thanksgiving and lingered for weeks afterwards, not leaving until well into December. When she was released she returned to her home in Charleston, receiving physical therapy and nurse visits in her house several times per day.

After some hard work Ferrell just recently got well enough to stand and walk around after weeks of being bedridden. She told TMZ reporters that she is still not sure how she contracted this infection, adding that she does not get sick all that often. She was thankful for her family for seeing her through the ordeal.

Ferrell is married to Arnie Anderson, with whom she has three daughters. The couple got married in the mid-1980s just as Ferrell's on-screen career was really picking up. She performed on Broadway for a time before finding her way into movies and TV shows.

Ferrell said that she will be back on-screen when this illness is behind her, too. Many fans know her best as Berta from Two and a Half Men, but she has had roles in many of the biggest movies of the last few decades. Some of her biggest credits include Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich and Mystic Pizza, among others.

In recent years, Ferrell has found plenty of roles in the growing landscape of streaming entertainment. She followed her co-star Ashton Kutcher to Netflix where she played Shirley on The Ranch, and she made a cameo on Grace and Frankie there as well.

Ferrell's next upcoming role is in a comedy called Deported, which is slated for release on March 1.