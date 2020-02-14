Sofia Richie Wows in NSFW Photo Donning Just Jeans

Sofia Richie recently dropped a couple of sizzling posts on Instagram, wowing her followers with some NSFW photos of the model donning just a pair of jeans and nothing else. In the first image, Richie is standing, with her arms crossed over her chest, and is noticeably bare, other than the denim. In her caption for the photo, she revealed that the photo is to celebrate the upcoming launch of Rolla's Jeans new line. Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with one saying admitting they were "framing it."

In the second post, Richie is sitting, still topless and still covering her chest with her hands and arms. "Can’t wait for you guys to see," she wrote in the second post's caption.

Fans have also been showering this post with comments, such as one user who wrote, "Ok this is me I said it. She’s my idol." Someone else added, "Wow you look amazing."

Richie has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex — and father to the reality TV star's three children — but she revealed last month that she will not be appearing in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I want to get into acting!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it."

Richie continued, "I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it."

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that a source close to Richie and Disick commented on their up-and-down relationship, saying there is frequently "some kind of drama" between the two of them.

"Scott and Sofia are the type of couple that constantly split up and get back together," the source added. "It’s all very dramatic, and then all good again."

The pair have not publicly responded to the claims.