Prince William and Kate Middleton Taking Break From Royal Duties Amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exit

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking a brief break from their royal duties as they spend more time with children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, as they take their half-term break from Thomas's Battersea school in London between Feb. 17 and 21. The family, which also includes 22-month-old Prince Louis, typically takes a sojourn from their royal duties at around the same time, but have yet to disclose where they'll be spending their time off.

The break will likely be a relief for William and Kate, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had to navigate a difficult month since Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced they would be taking a step back from the royal family and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple announced back in January. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," their statement continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Photo credit: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage