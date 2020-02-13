Miley Cyrus Fans Praise Pop Star After Pointing out Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley Cyrus earned praise from her fans after she highlighted her own wardrobe malfunction on Instagram Thursday. Cyrus attended the Marc Jacobs show in New York City Wednesday night, wearing a white crop top with black stripes, and long black pants. The top moved in an unfortunate way as she walked to the show, exposing her nipple.

"Swipe right. But hurry," Cyrus wrote in the caption. "Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon."

The post earned more than 2.1 million likes from Instagram users. Thousands others also commented on the post, praising Cyrus for showing off the malfunction before she could be made fun of for it.

Cyrus was not just stopping by Marc Jacobs' Fall/Winter 2020 show as a spectator. She also surprised everyone by walking the catwalk. She wore long black pants, a black bra, black heels and elbow-length black gloves that contrasted the zebra-striped coat she carried. Cyrus also wore a sparkling diamond necklace during the show, the last of New York Fashion Week.

Aside from her appearances at fashion shows in the past week, Cyrus sis still working on her long-awaited 2020 album She Is Miley Cyrus. Work on the album was delayed after Cyrus needed vocal cord surgery in November 2019. The new record is expected to include "Mother's Daughter," "D.R.E.A.M." and "Slide Away."

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images