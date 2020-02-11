Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show How Much They've Changed From Their 'All My Children' Days

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos certainly appear to be couple goals. The two recently shared photos of themselves from way back when the two were regulars on All My Children. Consuelos appeared on the show from 1995 to 2002 while Ripa came on five years earlier in 1990 and stayed until 2002, as well.

Ripa first posted the photo of the two in side-by-side photos.

"From the circa 2000 Soap Digest Awards (where we won for outstanding YOUNGER lead actors) to the 2012 Academy Awards (where we did not even get a nom) we can all agree i need a stylist and makeup artist," she wrote.

Consuelos then posted the same exact image with a different caption.

"Ok. That was Tom Ford for Gucci to the left. I do remember a lot of champagne when choosing that outfit. My fave forever looks divine," he wrote.

The two have become quite the hit on social media with their various posts. In January, Ripa called her husband "daddy" in a post about his new haircut. A month prior, the two hit the slopes where Ripa shared a photo of Consuelos decked out in his snow gear.

Ripa explained in an interview with Good Housekeeping how she knew right away that Consuelos was the one when she saw a photo of him during his audition process.

“At that point, I was not a hopeless romantic," she shared. "I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone,” she said. “When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. And I don’t believe in any of that, and now I do because of that moment.”

Since their days on the hit soap opera, the two have really seen their star rise. Ripa took over in 2000 as a co-host on Live! with Regis and Kelly. Over the years the show took on new hosts with Ripa remaining a constant. In 2017, Ryan Seacrest hopped aboard with her to form Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ripa also appeared in an episode of Riverdale in 2019, a show that her husband has been on since the beginning.

Consuelos debuted on Riverdale when the series began in 2017. He plays the father, Hiram Lodge, to Veronica.