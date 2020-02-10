Oscars 2020: Khloe Kardashian Debuts Chic New Bob for Afterparty

Khloé Kardashian was one of several members of her family to attend an Oscars afterparty on Sunday night, and the mom of one debuted a brand-new hairstyle for her night out, arriving with a sleek platinum asymmetrical bob, which was softly rounded in the back and featured several tendrils of curls framing her face.

(Photo: Instagram / Khloé Kardashian)

Kardashian showed off her hair on her Instagram Story, posting a series of photos and videos of herself in the car on the way either to or from the party with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Khloé credited wig maker César DeLeön Ramirêz for her platinum 'do and Hrush Achemyan for her makeup and paired the style with an off-the-shoulder white gown.

"Date night with my sister wife @kourtneykardash," Khloé captioned one video. Jenner also posted several videos from the family car ride on her own Instagram Story, filming Khloé posing with a doll from the movie Trolls and Kourtney eating a pack of Hawaiian sweet rolls.

One day before the Oscars, Khloé debuted a chin-length bronde bob at BFF Malika Haqq's baby shower on Saturday, which she helped plan with Haqq's sister, Khadijah. She matched her hair color to her outfit and wore a tan blazer, pants, bra and heels, which complemented the shower's neutral theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Feb 9, 2020 at 5:17pm PST

The Good American designer gave her followers an in-depth look at the party details on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos and thanking the professionals who helped her bring her vision to life.

"A BEARy beautiful Baby Shower!! I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time," she wrote. "Malika was very specific with not wanting color. So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL It turned out beautifully! I could not thank @mindyweiss @andrew_mindyweiss @jeffleatham enough!! I know I’m a lot at times because I’m so specific and I love to micro manage but you guys always go over the top. You surpass any dream that I have ever conjured up in my head as to how I want something to look. Every time I am WOWED by your work and perfection! Thank you guys for being the best! You literally are my dream team!"

"I would like to give a huge thank you to the @waldorfbevhills for allowing us to use one of your extravagant and beautiful ball room. That balloon tunnel!! What?!! It was out of this world @balloonandpaper !! Thank to everyone who helped put this spectacular shower together!" she continued before tagging the rest of the party's vendors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 9, 2020 at 12:27pm PST

