Vanessa Hudgens Posts Trio of Risque Photos for 'Thirsty Thursday' After Austin Butler Breakup

Vanessa Hudgens is keeping her #ThirstyThursdays going with some more sultry snaps after first joining in on the social media trend two weeks ago. The High School Musical alum, who split with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler last month, took to Instagram with a series of sexy shots Thursday, making sure her followers knew there was more "wholesome" stuff coming later.

"That details shoot tho. #thirstythursday," Hudgens captioned her first picture alongside a wink emoji, showing off her sassy side in while laying on a bed in a black silky camisole and sheer underwear. Hudgens' second picture appears to be from the same shoot, where she poses wearing a lace-up tank top and matching black underwear while drenched in water.

"It was obviously raining this day and I stood under the drip coming off the roof. Freezing. But made a great pic lol #thirstythursday," she captioned the picture.

In a third and final #ThirstyThursday post, Hudgens shared a picture sitting poolside in a semi-sheer black one piece. "To conclude our #thirstythursday here’s the last pic I had from that shoot," she wrote, adding, "I feel like it’s time for some wholesome stuff after today. High school musical throwbacks tomorrow? Lol"

Last week, the Spring Breakers actress shared another #ThirstyThursday photo in a black high-cut swimsuit photo, admitting she wasn't quite sure if she could keep up the steamy photo dump every week.

"Y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet," she wrote alongside the photo, adding in another caption from the same shoot, "Oh... it’s Thursday... anyone knows what the means????"

Hudgens and Butler have yet to address their split after nine years together, but a source told E! News last month that the two parted on amicable terms.

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," the source said. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

The insider added, "They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another."

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images