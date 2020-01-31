Meghan Markle Fans Are Convinced Mom Blogger Is the Star's Doppelganger

Meghan Markle has a twin — at least that's what some royal fans are saying after spotting the uncanny resemblance one mom blogger and social media user has with the Duchess of Sussex. Akeisha Land, a mom blogger and influencer from Missouri, had fans wondering if she was the duchess' long list twin after she shared a photo of herself Monday alongside her daughter Greyson that had fans immediately flocking to the comments section.

"You very much looks like Markle!" one person wrote. "Your (sic) beautiful! But let's hope your as beautiful INSIDE! Your whole family are beautiful."

"Even i had to sit here and say to myself .... 'ain’t that Meghan?'" commented another.

"She look like Meghan markle," added a third.

"Meghan Markle's twin!" proclaimed another.

"Omgoodness! You resemble Duchess Meghan in this pic!!" wrote someone else.

Land, who replied to many of the comments by informing her followers that she had been "hearing that a lot lately," later opened up about her sudden internet stardom, admitting that it has been both flattering and overwhelming.

"It's been crazy," she told E! News. "I legitimately have anxiety right now. The outpouring of comments that have been coming in just off a photo I posted of me and Greyson… Literally every comment is about me… It's very different! I'm not used to being in the forefront. I'm used to it being about my kids. It's overwhelming."

Although Land said that she doesn't keep up to date with the royal family, she added that she takes the comparisons to the duchess "as a huge compliment," adding that she thinks Markle is "gorgeous, so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment."

Although Markle's work status remains unknown following her and Prince Harry's exit as senior members of the royal family, with many wondering if she will return to the smallscreen, Land said that she would be willing in taking part in a little lookalike work.

"I was joking and told one of the commenters on my post I need to reach out to her people and tell them if they ever need a doppelgänger," she joked. "If they want me to go to a party as her, I'm your girl."