Ozzy Osbourne Opens up About Dying After Revealing Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'I Don't Dwell on It'

Following the shocking reveal of his Parkinson's diagnosis, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about the idea of dying, saying that he doesn't "dwell on it." During an interview with Kerrang, the "Crazy Train" singer said, "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come? I think about it; I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."

"Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the s— out of me, man, but I'm still here," he went on to say, referring to a bout of pneumonia that hit him in 2019, causing the legendary rock star to have to cancel multiple concert dates. "In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that's so f—ing hard sometimes."

Now, Osbourne feels mended and ready to get back in the game, saying, "If you saw me at the beginning of last year you'd think I was f—ed. But I honestly think making this album is the best medicine I could have had. I was doing something, something I like to do. I wish I could do more, but it just felt great."

Osbourne first shared the news of his diagnosis during a visit to Good Morning America, accompanied by his wife Sharon. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," Sharon explained. "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," Osbourne added. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold," he went on to share. "I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man, will be released on Feb. 21, and he will begin a North American tour in May, then head overseas for some concerts from October through December.