Khloe Kardashian Urges Fans to Live Life in Wake of Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Tomorrow Isn't Promised to Us'

Khloé Karashian is urging her followers to live their lives to the fullest and show their love like never before in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash Sunday outside of Los Angeles that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Tomorrow isn't promised to us. So live as if today is your last day on earth. Love like you've never loved before. Dream deeper than you've ever imagined you could dream. Experience all that your heart desires. If tomorrow you wake and everything still remains, REPEAT 💔♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 28, 2020

Kardashian followed up her poignant message with a prayer for everyone hurting after the horrible tragedy, writing, "May our Heavenly Father cover everyone who's hurting with his healing hands! My heart breaks for everyone who is in pain. What a tragedy."

The Good American designer's message really hit home for people struggling with the fragility of life, made more clear by Sunday's tragedy.

"You are such a kind soul, Khloe," one follower wrote. "I've been extremely upset over this tragedy as well. Prayers of comfort and healing for all."

"Well said KoKo," another responded. "My heart aches. Praying for all of the victims and their families at this time."

With such kind words coming her way, Kardashian made sure to follow up her message with a touching closing thought, saying she'll never be "too cool" to express her love to anyone.

I love you all! I’ll never be “too cool” to tell anyone I love them. I’ve always thought letting people know what they mean to you is the coolest. I love you guys. ♥️♥️♥️ life is fragile! Stay in the moment- present — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 28, 2020

The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Sunday, and will likely focus on possible mechanical failures and the heavy fog in the area at the time.

Photo credit: Getty / Jim Spillman