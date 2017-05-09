Zooey Deschanel and Her Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Welcome Son Charlie Wolf https://t.co/DKlAD3oHCg — People Magazine (@people) May 9, 2017

Baby makes four for this New Girl family!

Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik recently welcomed their second child, son Charlie Wolf Pechenik, PEOPLE reports.

“Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep told the outlet.

Another source said the little one was born last week in Los Angeles.

Charlie is the little brother to big sister Elsie Otter, whom the couple greeted in July 2015, not long after they tied the knot.

For Deschanel, it was the right time to start a family.

“I’ve slowed things down a bit. I think it’s good for your whole self — your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul — to take a little time for yourself and your family,” Deschanel previously told Redbook.

Congratulations to the happy family!

