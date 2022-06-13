'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Shares Family Photo During NBA Finals Outing

✖

Yellowstone fans may best know Cole Hauser as beloved ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Network series, but when he isn't helping out around Dutton Ranch, Hauser is spending some quality time with his family. Earlier this month, the Yellowstone actor highlighted one of his recent family outings when he and wife Cynthia Daniel took their son Colt, 14, and daughter Steely, 8, to Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Hauser documented the family outing in an early June Instagram post that showed the entire family rocking Golden State Warriors gear. To mark the occasion, Hauser opted to share a gallery, the first image in the carousel showing the actor and his family posing on the court. A second photo in the post showed Hauser, his wife, and their two kids all smiles for the camera. The gallery ended with a short video showing the family celebrating after their team won. Hauser shared the post with the caption, "Amazing night with fam [Warriors] championship gm. Off to Boston for a 4th title."

The post generated plenty of responses. Taking to the comments section, one person wrote, "Omg you're a Warriors fan???? Let's GOOOOOOOO!!!!" A second person added, "What a beautiful family!! Good luck on another win," with somebody else commenting, "So glad you had some quality family time seeing Golden State win." Several others expressed their excitement for the upcoming season of Yellowstone, with one person writing, "Cole letting his hair and beard grow again for Yellowstone Yay! Can't wait for more Rip!"

Notably missing from the outing was Hauser and Cynthia's oldest son, Ryland. However, a quick glance at Cynthia's Instagram shows the 17-year-old, a college football prospect, has had a very busy past few weeks, as he has been attending recruiting camps this summer. On the same day the family celebrated the Warriors' win, Cynthia shared to her account that she was "so proud of my oldest [Ryland] keep reaching for the stars."

The Golden State Warriors' win wasn't the only thing the Hauser family celebrated this month. Over the weekend, the actor and his wife took a moment to give a special shout-out to their son Colt, who turned 14 on Sunday. In a birthday tribute, the Yellowstone star wrote, "Happy 14th bday son! Thank you [Cynthia] for giving birth on this day to such a amazing soul. keep being you [Colt] You are rare breed these days." Hauser went on to add that he was a "proud dad."