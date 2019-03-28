WWE: ‘Total Divas’ Alum JoJo and Bray Wyatt Expecting Child Together

The WWE family is about to get a little bigger, as JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt announced they would be welcoming a baby this summer.

The Total Divas alum, 25, has been absent from TV and road appearances for a while now, but revealed Wednesday on social media that she was hiding a baby bump the whole time.

“I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June!” she wrote alongside a gallery of photos from a beachside maternity shoot. “This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

And just in case fans were wondering if the baby would mean the end of the couple’s WWE career, Offerman added, “Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right [wink emoji].”

Upon the announcement, a flood of support from her fellow WWE personalities and Total Divas sisters poured in.

“Stunning!” Nia Jax wrote, alongside Brie Bella, who added, “You look stunning!!!”

“So gorgeous !!!” Alexa Bliss commented. “So happy for you.”

Dana Brooke added, “Stunning absolutely one of the most beautiful maternity shoots I’ve seen!! Must be the hott momma!”

Natalie Eva Marie also chimed in, commenting, “Wow!!! You look absolutely stunning!!!! Congratulations beautiful.”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo credit: Instagram/JoJo Offerman