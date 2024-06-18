Wiz Khalifa Girlfriend's Aimee Aguilar Pregnant With Their First Child Together

Wiz Khalifa is about to be a dad again. The rapper announced he's expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, in an Instagram post. The post is a joint announcement between Qiz and Clear Blue. "Baby Girl On The Way #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner" he captioned the post of him cradling Aguilar's growing belly. In the photo, Aguilar sits on Wiz's lap while smiling and displaying the positive pregnancy test. Several celebrities, including Karrueche Tran, Kevin Hart, Angela Yee, and even his ex-wife Amber Rosee give their congrats.

As it turns out, the couple have already had a baby shower. Wiz posted a video of the festivities on June 18. Donning matching white ensembles, the expectant couple celebrated with family and friends with a pink butterfly-themed shower. Wiz's son, Sebastian, from his marriage to Rose, was in attendance. Guests danced and played games, including with hula hoops, during the outdoor event. Aguilar separately announced the pregnancy with a series of high-fashion maternity photos, donning elegant gowns.

The couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They've been dating for about five years. Aguilar's Instagram account shows a photo of them from October 2019.

While this relationship is a private one for the 36-year-old Pittsburg native, his past marriage to Rose was more high profile. They wed in 2013 before splitting just a year later, reportedly due to Wiz's infidelity.

"With Wiz, I cried for like three years straight … Wiz was the love of my life. I used to just sit in the shower and be like, 'Fuck,'" she told Adam22, as reported by Complex. They reportedly consider one another soul mates. Luckily, they've been able to forge a great co-parenting relationship, fiendhsip, and blended family with Aimee.