Wendy Williams Has Takes on Justin Timberlake’s Apology to Jessica Biel and Fans

Justin Timberlake and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright‘s handholding in New Orleans may be all the buzz on social media, but it just officially became the Hot Topic of The Wendy Williams Show. On Thursday, the daytime talk show host finally weighed in on the drama after the actor issued a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, suggesting that doing so only made it “a bigger situation than it was.”

“We do Hot Topics, that’s our business. I forgot all about you, Jessica Biel, the co-star and the whole bit and now you’re apologizing?” Williams began the Hot Topics section Thursday, according to Too Fab. “It must be hell at home, honey!”

Suggesting that Biel must have “grabbed [Justin] by the scruff of his neck and said you better get out there and say something,” Williams said that Timberlake’s Wednesday night apology “is only making it a bigger situation than it was” as many had already “forgotten” and “there’s nothing wrong with a hand on the knee sometimes.”

“[Timberlake’s apology brought] more light to the fact your marriage must be in scrambles right now,” she said.

Williams went on to add her two cents to Timberlake and Biel’s relationship. While the duo married in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas, Williams admitted that she never envisioned them having much chemistry.

“They look good together, but I don’t really understand the appeal of Biel beyond a look. I don’t see her being able to dance to his music or drink all night with him. Maybe too serious for him,” she said, adding that while Biel is “a lovely girl,” she envisioned Timberlake with someone who has “a little swivel in her step.”

At this time, the state of Timberlake and Biel’s relationship remains unknown, though several sources have suggested that the incident in the Big Easy has taken a hefty toll. In his apology Wednesday night, however, Timberlake admitted to having “a lapse in judgement,” though he alleged that “nothing happened” between himself and Wainwright.

Those claims seem to be controversial, with fans and body language experts suggesting otherwise. Shortly after the photos were published, body language expert Blanca Cobb appeared on E!’s Daily Pop to discuss and decode the incident and what it could potentially suggest for the co-star’s relationship, stating that the photo of the co-stars intertwined fingers “shows that there’s some kind of connection between the two of them.”