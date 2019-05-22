Wendy Williams’ Son Reportedly Assaults Kevin Hunter, Police on the Scene

Police are investigating a physical altercation between Wendy Williams‘ estranged husband Kevin Hunter and their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

In a statement to TMZ, police officials confirmed that they are investigating “an incident” between the father-son duo that occurred just after midnight on Wednesday, May 22 in a New Jersey parking lot after they got into an argument over Hunter’s recent request for spousal support amid his ongoing divorce.

Sources told the outlet that the physical altercation occurred after Williams dropped her son off at the family’s New Jersey home to pick up belongings. During the time that she was away, Hunter and his teenage son went to a store nearby and became involved in a fight.

During the incident, which was prompted after Hunter claimed that his estranged wife was “brainwashing” their son, Hunter reportedly put his son in a headlock. In an effort to break the hold, Hunter Jr. then punched his father in the nose.

Police are now investigating the incident and Hunter Jr. has been arrested for assault, authorities confirmed.

Speaking out on the incident, Hunter said that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings against the teenager.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” he told TMZ.

Williams has not yet commented on the altercation and her son’s arrest.

The incident marks just the latest scandal to rock the family in recent months, and just the latest in a string of run-ins with police.

On April 11, the Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from Hunter after a more than 20-year-long marriage. In the filing, Williams cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, likely alluding to the headline-making affair between her husband and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.

On April 18, just one week after the divorce filing, Hunter called police and requested that they respond to his home due to “a news van outside his home that won’t leave him alone.”

Just two days later, on April 20, Hunter again called authorities after Williams arrived to their New Jersey home with a moving truck to remove her items from the property. Hunter reportedly “demanded” everything Williams was packing “be left alone” and ordered the moving company to “vacate the premises.”

On April 21, Hunter again called the authorities to report an “intruder on his property,” though the suspicious person left before police could arrive.

Williams and Hunter married in 1997. Although their divorce is ongoing, it has already had a number of ramifications, namely the removal of Hunter as Williams’ manager and as executive producer on her daytime talk show.