‘Wayne’s World’ Star’s Son Comes out as Transgender

Tia Carrere couldn’t be more proud of 19-year-old son Jude as the teen, whom the actress shares with ex-husband Simon Wakelin, has come out as transgender.

The Wayne’s World alum, 58, told PEOPLE Thursday that Jude “doesn’t love the spotlight,” like his mom, but has a passion for art and caring for others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s more introverted. So he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did,” she told the outlet. “But he’s a great artist. I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.”

Carrere, who stars in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie as social worker Mrs. Kekoa, gushed that she was proud of how Jude conducts himself in the world. “He’s very matter-of-fact,” she said. “He knows who he is, and he’s very happy.”

Tia Carrere at the premiere of the HBO series The Last of Us Season 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAx. (Joe Seer/Shutterstock)

Jude is also a great friend, his mom noted. “He’s such a sweetheart, he’s like the therapist to all the other kids,” she said. “When his friends go out drinking or partying too hard, he’s always the designated driver, that kind of caring friend you can always lean on.”

She continued, “I did a good job with that,” noting, “But I don’t want to congratulate myself too much! He’s his own person!”

Carrere, who played Wayne’s girlfriend Cassandra Wong in Wayne’s World, has plenty to congratulate herself on with Lilo & Stitch, which brought in $341 million globally during its opening weekend. “I love that I’m not a glamorous sex symbol or whatever in this movie,” Carrere said of her character in the hit film. “It’s just good acting and it’s empathetic and it catches your heart, and that makes me so happy.”