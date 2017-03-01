Watch: Things Get Awkward for Savannah Guthrie After She Confuses Matt Lauer and Her Husband

Savannah Guthrie made her return to the Today show on Monday following a maternity leave for newborn son Charley, and it looks like that time off may have affected her more than she realized!

The anchor and co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were discussing how having children affects the amount of sleep parents get, and having two kids herself, Guthrie is an expert on the topic.

However, as she was recalling how her husband, Mike Feldman, would complain about being tired while she was waking up to feed the baby, the anchor had a slip of the tongue and accidentally referred to Mike as Matt, as in Today show anchor Matt Lauer.

“Breaking news!” Jones joked. “Anything you want to talk about?”

“Where is my Freud textbook?” Guthrie responded. “That’s not the first time that’s happened.”

“That’s our secret,” Lauer cracked to the camera as he and Guthrie shook their heads.

“This is what happens when you leave,” she joked to viewers. “It all falls apart.”

Guthrie later made light of the situation when she referred to Lauer as “Mike” while introducing him for a segment.

“Let’s head back down to Washington and more with Mike,” she joked as Lauer appeared on screen in Washington, D.C.

“Matt at work, Mike at home,” he responded. “I’m not paying for college for Vale and Charlie, alright?”

“Take one look at those kids,” Guthrie concluded. “We all know who the daddy is, ok!”

See the hilariously awkward moment above!

