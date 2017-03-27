Watch: Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Says She Doesn’t Look Like Mom and We’re Calling BS

Reese Witherspoon's three children look like identical to her, especially daughter Ava.

But during Witherspoon's appearance on Conan O'Brien's late night show on TBS, the 41-year-old actress revealed that her daughter thinks she looks more like her father, Ryan Phillippe.

Can you believe that? Even though Ava does have a few of her father's features, we feel she looks like a complete clone of her mother.

"My daughter [Ava Elizabeth, 17] said the other day, 'It's like we look like Dad, but we get our weirdness from you,'" Witherspoon told Conan.

The Academy Award winner shared that she is a "southern mom" who "never lost the Tennessee" in her, especially when it comes to disciplining her children. She explained that she gives her children a 'sit-to,' which means they have to sit and listen to everything she has to say. They also could receive a 'what-for' if they make her really mad.

Ava is picking up her mother's personality and southern attitude.

"My daughter says the other day — she's born in California, but she said, 'And I gave that person a sit-to, and I told them what-for.' It's seeping in, I'm so excited," Witherspoon shared.

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

