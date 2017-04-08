Watch: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Is All of Us Trying Nutella for the First Time

River’s first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River has a sweet tooth!

The “Piece by Piece” singer shared a video of the toddler trying Nutella for the first time.

In the adorable capture, River, who turns 3 in June, takes a bite of the chocolaty spread and then dances in her seat. She tells her mom she likes the taste.

“River’s first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier 😜 #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness,” Clarkson captioned the moment.

We can’t get enough of Clarkson’s little ones, who she often documents on social media!

