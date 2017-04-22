Watch: Kelly Clarkson Receives the Best Birthday Surprise a Mom Could Ask For

Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Kelly Clarkson‘s friends surprised her with the best gift ever!

The “Stronger” singer was sent on a scavenger hunt that ended with the news of a surprise girls trip. Clarkson couldn’t contain her excitement in a video she posted on her Instagram Friday.

In the video, she pieced together Scrabble letters that wrote out a message revealing her birthday trip.

“Pack your bags for…trip,” she muttered as she finished the puzzle. “A girls trip! Is that what that is?”

One of her friends is heard saying, “We’re going on a girls’ trip! But we’re not telling you where yet. We’re leaving tomorrow night.”

“WHAT?!?!” Clarkson said.

“Your sister and your mom are coming,” someone said off camera.

“I’m going to cry! What?” Clarkson continued.

The mother of two captioned the video, “Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever!” with the tags, “morning hair” and “sweaty.”

Clarkson turns 35 birthday on April 24, but there is no better way to start celebrations than a much needed getaway with friends and family.

A vacation is well deserved for the former Idol winner.

The mom-of-two has had an incredibly busy month. Last week, she shared images of her son Remington’s first birthday on Instagram with the family going all out for his celebration, dressing the 1-year-old in an adorable crown and navy bowtie.

Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim 😊 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

While her little boy indulged in an extravagant birthday cake, Clarkson also had to deal with mommy shamers who did not like her daughter River Rose trying Nutella for the first time. The shamers came by the dozen, scolding Clarkson who had no comment on the situation.

