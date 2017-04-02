WATCH: Jana Kramer’s Daughter Jolie Takes Her Very First Steps

HERE IT IS!!!!!!!!!!!!! JOLIES. FIRST. TIME. WALKING!!!!!! #mygirl #14months A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Jana Kramer‘s 14-month-old daughter Jolie had a major milestone this week when she took her very first steps, and the proud mom made sure to share the moment to Instagram on Sunday.

MORE: Jana Kramer Responds to Backlash After Taking Daughter to Discovery Cove

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the clip, Kramer reaches out her hands as her baby girl walks toward her and Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E” plays in the background.

“HERE IT IS!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the country star excitedly captioned the video. “JOLIES. FIRST. TIME. WALKING!!!!!!”

Kramer often shares snaps of Jolie to social media, and recently shared a sweet photo of the pair visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida.

“Introducing Jolie to our new little friend,” she wrote next to a photo of the pair watching a cute creature on the beach.

Introducing Jolie to our new little friend @discoverycove. Thanks to @diamondresorts for treating us to this experience! #orlando A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

[H/T / Instagram / @kramergirl]

Related:

4 Ways Jana Kramer Totally Rocks at Being a New Mom

Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Emotional ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Waltz

Jana Kramer’s Trick to Get Her Through Any Tough Workout