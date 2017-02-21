Watch: Hoda Kotb Shares the Reason She Named Her Baby Haley

Hoda Kotb shared Tuesday morning on the Today show that she has adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy, and the new mom called back on the show’s fourth hour to dish about her little girl with fellow hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager.

Kotb called in to dish about life with her baby girl, sharing that she was looking into Haley’s eyes and feeding her a bottle.

“Can you believe I have a daughter?” the excited mom said, revealing that when people would ask her if she had children and she said no, it was kind of “an ouch and ache.”

Since she adopted Haley, however, she was asked that question, and while she couldn’t answer yes as she hadn’t shared her good news, the fact that she was a mom had her “exploding in my head” with happiness.

“I didn’t know my heart could feel like this,” she said. “With all the love I’ve ever had in my life, I never imagined that I could feel this…it’s like a warm hand on my heart. I’m over the moon.”

The anchor also dished about her new baby’s name, sharing the sweet reason she chose to call her Haley.

“Haley is because of Halley’s Comet,” Kotb explained. “I just picture her sailing through the sky. And Joy just because she brings us Joy.”

