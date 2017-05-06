Watch: Christina El Moussa Opens up About Whether She Hooked up With Tarek After Their Split

After announcing their separation last December and filing for divorce a month later, Christina and Tarek El Moussa still spend plenty of time together.

While they obviously share two children together and are focusing on co-parenting effectively, the two real estate agents also plan to do another season of their HGTV hit, Flip or Flop. Not to mention, were last seen walking the red carpet together at the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, with the comments section buzzing with fans and readers wondering if the two have hooked up again since their split, Christina El Moussa is setting the record straight with E! News — and the answer is a big no.

“I have never gone back in the ex-category,” she discloses, adding that she would not plan to start now.

But as for their current dynamic, El Moussa says she and Tarek are actually “really good.”

“We’ve been separated for almost a year now,” she said. “We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

Though the two will continue filming the new season together, El Moussa reveals a part of the show will focus on what they’re each doing individually.

MORE: Tarek and Christina El Moussa Attend the Daytime Emmy Awards Together

And when it came to last month’s Daytime Emmys, the 33-year-old reveals it was a really fun experience.

“That was our first time on the red carpet, period,” she revealed. “So it was really fun. We had a great time presenting. Hopefully we’re able to do it again soon!”

Since filing for divorce, the two have gone on to date with El Moussa telling E! News that it’s a “little bit scary” out there.

“Dating is not my priority,” she said. “If I met someone, then that happens. But I’m not really out there looking for that.”

As a mother of Taylor, 6 and Brayden, almost a year old, El Moussa says her focus has and will always be the couple’s children. In March, the reality star told E! News the exes are in a “very good place” right now, going on to add that they “share the kids 50/50.”

“Our communication is great,” she said. “The kids are happy, so everyone’s doing really well.”

[H/T Twitter / @usweekly]

Related:

Christina and Tarek El Moussa Officially Sign on for ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 8

Christina El Moussa Demands HGTV Pay Her $1 Million and Cut Ex Tarek for New Season of ‘Flip or Flop’

HGTV Released Huge Details on the Future of ‘Flip or Flop’