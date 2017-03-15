Watch: Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Can’t Get Enough of the Snow

Jagger Snow lovin’ the snow! ❄️⛄️ A post shared by (@ashleesimpsonross) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

With a name like Jagger Snow Ross, it’s only fitting that Ashlee Simpson’s 20-month-old daughter can’t get enough of the snow.

Simpson clearly appreciated the coincidence as well, sharing a sweet video of her daughter giggling over snow on Instagram Tuesday with the caption, “Jagger Snow lovin’ the snow!”

Just one day later, she followed that up with even more cuteness when she shared a photo of little Jagger cuddling with her big brother, 8-year-old Bronx.

“Brother sister love,” the proud mom wrote.

Brother sister love ❤️ A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

