‘Walking Dead’ Alum Steven Yeun’s Wife Joana Pak Welcomes Couple’s Second Child

The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun is a dad for the second time with his wife, Joana Pak, who recently gave birth to the couple’s second child.

The pair shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, with Pak posting a photo of herself on her Story lying in a hospital bed with her baby girl nestled on her chest, with the infant wrapped up in white and wearing a pink hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also included a GIF of two animated girls jumping up and down. The family has not yet shared their new addition’s name or official birth date.

Her second photo was a solo shot of her daughter, with the newborn lying on a number of plush fabrics with her tiny hand in their air, her mom decorating the post with images of daisies and a tiny house.

The couple confirmed they were expecting in December when Pak shared a mirror selfie in which she lifted her shirt to show her growing baby bump, the image captioned with a string of family-themed emojis.

Yeun and Pak married in 2016 after dating for seven years, celebrating their wedding at the Paramour estate in Los Angeles. Several of Yeun’s The Walking Dead co-stars attended the nuptials, including Sarah Wayne Callies, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus and Chandler Riggs.

They welcomed their first child, son Jude, in March 2017. In a March Instagram post featuring an image from her nude maternity photo shoot, Pak opened up about pregnancy and revealed she was expecting a daughter.

“There was a period of time after becoming pregnant with Jude where I stayed quiet,” she wrote. “It was just me, myself, and I processing an abundance of changes that kept me. Questions of postpartum and the wonders of motherhood became monotonous and I felt dissociated with myself. My transformation happened this way.”

“It has been 2 years since this photo was taken, and I am so grateful to find myself carrying a baby girl,” she continued. “As I remember my mama’s words 생각에 달려 있어. I lay myself down and surrender. I know that I know nothing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rebecca Sapp