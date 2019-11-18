Victoria Beckham Dances to ‘Spice up Your Life’ With Son Romeo James

Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls days may be behind her, but the ex-pop star recently proved she still has the moves by dancing to “Spice Up Your Life” with her son, Romeo James. According to PEOPLE, Beckham turned up on Romeo’s TikTok page, with the pair dancing it out to the classic Spice Girls tune while hanging out in their kitchen. Beckham also put the clip on her Instagram Story thread, encouraging her fans and followers to go check it out.

In addition to 17-year-old Romeo, Beckham also shares three other children with soccer superstar David Beckham, her husband: 20-year-old Brooklyn Joseph, 14-year-old Cruz David, and the couple’s only daughter, 8-year-old Harper Seven.

In a 2017 interview with Elle, Beckham opened up about her home life, and shared some insight into hers and David’s parenting style.

When asked is she feels that she can be “hard” on her kids, Beckham replied, “I wouldn’t say I’m hard. I like to do what I can to instill a good work ethic, and we show the kids that life is about working hard – David and I both work extremely hard. But kids are kids.”

She later commented on the difficulty if getting them to do their homework by joking, “Very few children want to do their homework!”

Beckham then went on to say, “I think it’s important that they try their best. But, especially in London, there’s a lot of pressure on children academically, being tutored and fighting for school places. There is an upside to that, of course, but you can also put a child off learning. I don’t know if I’m doing it right, but for me it’s about empowering and supporting the kids.”

She also spoke candidly on what it’s like watching her children grow-up, saying, “It is great, because we spend a lot of time with the children as individuals. We are lucky – we can only do that because we have help. So, Romeo loves his tennis – that is all he wants to do, Brooklyn has his photography, Cruz has his music, and Harper loves ballet and also chess, which she plays at school.”

“We are in a position where we can afford for them to try different things and figure out what their passions are,”Beckham also said. “It is difficult for most families to do that. If I were taking Romeo to tennis and Harper to ballet, it would be very difficult.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images