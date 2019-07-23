‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Kayla Ewell Welcomes First Child With Husband Tanner Novlan

Congratulations are in order for Kayla Ewell. The Vampie Diaries alum welcomed daughter Poppy Marie Novlan with husband Tanner Novlan earlier this month. The little girl, the couple’s first child, was born on July 16at 2:32 a.m., weighing 6.1 pounds and measuring 19 inches long, according to a birth announcement on Instagram.

“And just like that, our whole world has changed,” Ewell captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn.

“My Girl. Poppy Marie,” Novlan wrote in his own post.

The birth comes just after the couple had announced in March that they were expecting. Announcing the news on Instagram, Ewell, who portrayed Vicki Donovan on the former The CW series, shared a photo of herself at an ultrasound appointment.

“I have the loveliest news to share!! @tannernovlan_& I have a little one on the way,” she wrote.

A post shared by K A Y L A E W E L L (@kaylaewell) on Mar 28, 2019

In the months leading up to the arrival of their family’s newest addition, Ewell and Novlan documented their journey to parenthood on social media, frequently sharing new photos of the actress’ growing baby bump as well as their recent babymoon to Palm Springs.

“The one piece of advice I’ve been given over & over is to take a picture right before I give birth,” Ewell wrote in a post. “I’m in awe of the female body. How it grows, changes and knows exactly what it needs to do. Proud of all the mama’s out there and excited to join the club.”

Ewell and Novlan first met on set of Australian band Sick Puppies’ music video for their single “Maybe” and married in 2015 after having dated for five years. They said “I do” at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles and confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE shortly after.

“We started as friends and we just continue to grow,” Novlan said at the time. “I’m just really excited to grow now into marriage. She’s an awesome, positive light and the complete package.”

The ceremony was attended by many of Ewell’s The Vampire Diaries co-stars, including Candice Acola, who was a bridesmaid, and Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Austin Stowell and Michael Trevino and Sara Canning.