Eagle-Eye Twitter User Spots the Moment Jessica Alba Snatches Cell Phone From Daughter During Christmas Tree Outing

Jessica Alba wants her children to live in the moment, and not on the screen. During a recent outing to select a Christmas tree with husband Cash Warren and their three children – Haven Garner, 11, Honor Marie, 8, and son Hayes, 1 – the actress and mom-of-three could be seen snatching the cell phone out of one of her daughters’ hands as they walked.

In 2018, Alba opened up about her parenting decisions in an interview with Redbook, revealing that rather than airing her parenting flubs on social media, she instead chooses to confess them to and seek advice from friends.

“I don’t have it together at all. I just don’t need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, ‘Today I f–ed up as a mom.’ It’s none of your damn business,” Alba told the magazine. “I’m fine if people want to air their dirty laundry online, but people know enough about me. I make mistakes all the time … and sometimes when I get together with my friends, we’ll reflect on how we’ve made similar good and bad decisions. It’s like, ‘Yeah, that was humbling.’ Then you move on and have a glass of wine.”

Parenting methods aside, after Alba was seen snatching the phone from her daughter, who immediately reached out in a last-ditch effort to get a little more screen time, the actress spent some quality time with her youngest, Hayes. According to the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old entrepreneur was spotted hauling bags from a Los Angeles-based store, her son secured in a baby carrier.

After meeting in 2004 on the set of their film Fantastic Four, Alba and cash tied the knot just four years later in a romantic Beverly Hills ceremony in May of 2008. Just one month later, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together, daughter Haven, who was followed three years later by daughter Honor in August 2011. The couple welcomed their youngest, son Hayes, in December of 2017, announcing the news on social media shortly after.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” Alba wrote at the time. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”